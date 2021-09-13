Jonathan Gresham’s 385 day ROH Pure Championship reign came to an end against Josh Woods at tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV. After an incredibly hard-fought battle, Woods picked up the pinfall victory over Gresham.

Wrestling Inc. was on-hand for tonight’s show and Liam Crowley caught up with Gresham after the show to ask about how he feeling after the loss.

“I’m deflated, to say the least, but the Pure Division is now in good hands with Josh Woods,” Gresham said. “I just have to figure out what I need to do next because my goal is still purifying this company.”

Gresham did come out with the rest of The Foundation to shake Bandido’s hand after he retained the ROH World Championship against Brody King, EC3, and Demonic Flamita. Gresham’s handshake seemed to linger a bit longer as he gave the World Title a look.

In regards to Woods, Gresham was asked if he had any advice on what Woods needs to do to have a long run and eclipse he did with the title.

“I don’t necessarily think it needs to be thought about like that — the number one thing is keeping this company pure,” Gresham began. “The owner of the Pure Championship must believe in the pure way. As long as Josh Woods stays loyal to that idea, Ring of Honor will be okay.”

You can check out Gresham’s full comments in the video below.

