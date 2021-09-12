Posting a photo of the two shaking hands, Keith Lee tweeted out “safe travels” to the AEW bound Adam Cole

“Safe travels brudda. Do all the things…But also stop being a meanie head. See you around. #BayBay,” Lee wrote.

The two crossed paths in NXT last year when then NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defeated Cole to win the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash in July. This made Lee a double champion until he voluntarily relinquished the North American Title as he began a feud with Karrion Kross.

Fans may also remember the time Lee launched Cole into the audience, as seen in the gif below. As noted, one of the reported pitched ideas to Cole was for him to become a heel manager to Lee on WWE’s main roster.

Along with Bryan Danielson, Cole made his AEW debut at last Sunday’s All Out and reunited with his buddies in The Elite. He’s scheduled to make his in-ring debut on this Wednesday’s show against Frankie Kazarian.

Lee has been working a number of dark matches over the past couple weeks as WWE is considering a potential heel turn.