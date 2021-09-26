AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson battled to a 30-minute time-limit draw on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite: Grand Slam. The two met in the opening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium and Omega has since been able to watch the bout.

“Finally watched back #AEWDynamite,” Omega wrote. “My favorite part wasn’t further cementing my legacy as the greatest performer of all time. It was ensuring that Bryan left without a W and hobbled home looking like a lump of ground beef.”

Almost right after things ended on Wednesday, Omega commented on social media “ain’t gonna be no rematch.”

This time around it wasn’t for the title, but it’s likely the two will meet again down the road.

The AEW on TNT Twitter account gives out a “Wrestler of the Week” to someone who put on an excellence performance in the ring. This week — for the first time — they gave it to both Omega and Danielson.

“He didn’t even win, what the heck is this?” Omega responded.

AEW heads to the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York for this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

