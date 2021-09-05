At today’s NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam, the blocks were announced for the upcoming G1 Climax 31 tournament. The round robin tournament is set to begin on September 18 and run through October 21.

The winner typically receives a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom in January (this year is a three-night event). Although, the winner of the tournament will have to defend their opportunity along the way for the rest of this year.

Making their debut appearance in the tournament are Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, and The Great-O-Khan.

Block A

* Kota Ibushi

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Toru Yano

* Shingo Takagi

* Tetsuya Naito

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* The Great O-Khan

* KENTA

* Tanga Loa

* Yujiro Takahashi

Block B

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Kazuchika Okada

* Hirooki Goto

* YOSHI-HASHI

* SANADA

* Taichi

* Jeff Cobb

* EVIL

* Tama Tonga

* Chase Owens

You can check out the full announcement video below.