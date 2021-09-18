In a long-running joke, Chicago’s Riot Fest has said for years that CM Punk is banned from the music festival — despite him sneaking in every year.

This year was no different as Punk showed up, as seen in the photo with the band, Living Colour.

“In regards to the reports of @CMPunk sightings at Riot Fest we just want to apologize and let you know he is still banned from the festival. Security has been alerted,” Riot Fest wrote on social media.

“Your security is weak like you bladder. And your lawyers. See you in court! Again,” Punk joked.

As noted, Punk has started up a feud with Team Taz and will face Powerhouse Hobbs on this Friday’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.