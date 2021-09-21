Returning to RAW for the first time since 2019, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns dominated proceedings and walked away with two victories.

In the opening contest, The Bloodline (Reigns & The Usos) defeated New Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match thanks to outside interference from Bobby Lashley. Reigns pinned Xavier Woods to score the pin fall victory.

Later in the night, Reigns defeated Lashley and WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat Match. During the closing stages, Lashley destroyed Big E with several chair shots, taking the New Day member out of the equation. Reigns capitalized on the situation, delivering a Spear to Lashley for the victory.

After RAW went off the air, Reigns tweeted a picture of him and Paul Heyman backstage. He wrote:

My shows.

My main events.

My Universe.

#AcknowledgeMe #WWERaw

As reported earlier, Reigns will now defend his Universal Title against “The Demon” Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules Match this Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The stipulation was announced after the RAW main event.