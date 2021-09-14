A sneak peek at the new WWE NXT 2.0 set at the WWE Performance Center has been revealed.

You can see a few fan photos of the set below, along with a video that a fan posted from the Instagram Stories of Bobby Steveson. The set looks to have a more intimate feeling for fans in the crowd, but it will be interesting to see how everything looks once the lighting is on and the seats are filled.

As seen in the photos, WWE 205 Live will continue to be taped on Tuesday nights, to air each Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Below are the photos/video plus the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius) will be in action

* Ridge Holland will be in action

* The official in-ring debut of Hit Row’s “B-Fab” Briana Brandy

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis

* LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the vacant NXT Title