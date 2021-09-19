Renee Paquette joined Busted Open Radio today for the first ever “Keeping It Real” segment, that will feature Paquette appearing on Busted Open weekly to give her takes on the world of wrestling. Her first topic was Big E winning the WWE Championship this past Monday on RAW, something she felt was a great moment.

“It just makes me so happy,” Paquette said. “I tweeted out that it’s so cool to see this outpouring of love for somebody like Big E. I’ve never heard anybody say a bad thing about the dude. It’s been, I guess you can call it, a slow burn for Big E. You get that huge payoff in him cashing in that Money in the Bank contract and becoming WWE Champion. But what I love about it is the organic way that Big E’s career has gone. When you get the fans behind you, now you know the company is behind him.

“It’s time to just, as they used to say, ‘strap that rocket on to him and shoot him off.’ That trajectory is just going to keep going. If we are talking, and we want to get into ratings and blah, blah, blah, I think Big E could be that guy to really help to push WWE Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, wherever he decides that he wants to show up. It’s that organic side of things that I think WWE fans have been craving. They want that payoff and they finally got it in Big E, and I couldn’t be happier for that dude.”

Despite her positive feelings for his title win, Paquette also believes the move was likely done to counteract both Monday Night Football and WWE RAW losing to AEW Dynamite in the ratings the previous week. She also thinks it was about making the fans happy by giving the popular Big E a huge moment.

“Well yeah,” Paquette answered co-host Bully Ray when asked if ratings contributed to the decision. “I think that you can definitely look back and analyze it in that light, especially given the tweet ‘heads up, I’m going to be cashing in tonight. We’ve never seen somebody make that kind of announcement and telegraph exactly when they were going to be cashing in like that to get eyes over there and have it be that feel good moment. I know that was obviously going to be something to draw a lot of people in, whether it was people that casually have been watching or whatever. You hear someone is going to cash in Money in the Bank, people want to be a part of that moment.

“So yeah, I do think that there was more of a business side behind making that moment, especially doing it on Monday Night RAW. Who knows where Big E is going to continue to kind of show up? But yeah, I definitely think that was a bit of, I don’t want to say a knee jerk reaction, but as you see AEW nipping at the heels of WWE, they got to start making some bigger moves. And they’ve got to start making fans happy. So you give them Big E, that’s going to make people happy.”

Asked if she believes this could lead to Big E becoming WWE’s franchise player, Paquette answered in the affirmative. For her, it all depends if he’s allowed to be the guy that got over in the first place.

“If he is given the creative liberties that he deserves and that he needs to continue being the Big E that everybody knows and loves, absolutely. I think that he could be that guy,” Paquette said. “But I think like anybody else, you kind of worry about what is going to happen. Are they going to drop the ball on this? Where’s it going to go? So I do think that he has all the tools. If you look at him from an athletic standpoint, you look at it from an entertainment standpoint, just him as a human being, the things that he stands for, the things that he talks about, I do think that he could really be that guy to put the company on the back of.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription