Ruby Soho spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy about not finding a true place in WWE and how she didn’t feel at home until she signed with AEW.

“I never thought that I was going to make it to WWE,” Soho said. “At the time that I had started [wrestling], they weren’t hiring women that looked like me. But then, right place, right time, they started hiring people that looked different.

“But I still felt like I couldn’t quite find my place and didn’t quite fit in and then coming to AEW, it was instant. It was immediate, I felt like I was home.”

After her release from WWE in June of this year, Soho made her AEW debut earlier this month at All Out in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale. Soho came out last (as “The Joker” of the match) and ended up winning it to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

“I think one of the best things about AEW is, and why our fans are so amazing, they see everyone on our roster as the most authentic version of themselves and I think they respond to that,” Soho stated. “I think that’s why they’re so connected and so rumbustious and so involved is because they can see, this is who this person is and they can relate to that.

“So I think that’s one of the beautiful things about this place, it’s just a wide variety from all different walks of life, all different kinds of people that are truly true to themselves.”

Soho is set to face Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship on this Wednesday’s Dynamite: Grand Slam.