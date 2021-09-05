It was reported yesterday Sasha Banks was backstage at this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Prior to that, Banks had not been at any shows since the last time she wrestled on a August 7 Supershow.

As noted, the WWE Superstar was pulled from this year’s SummerSlam due to not being cleared for action.

It had also been reported there was a backstage expectation that she would return for this week’s Super SmackDown taping at Madison Square Garden, although nothing was set in stone.

Today, Banks tweeted out “12 [glowing star emoji]” along with a video of “The Final Countdown” by Europe. Twelve days from now is Friday, September 17, which could be when she’s returning to SmackDown.

There was also speculation in the comments that Banks was giving a nod to Daniel Bryan, who used the same song in ROH before he went to WWE. Bryan has been rumored to have signed with AEW and potentially showing up at tonight’s All Out PPV (possible spoiler plans here).