On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the latest news of the past week. As WWE NXT is reportedly going through major changes, it has been reported that WWE is not longer interested in scouting indie talent. Waltman gave his reaction to the reports.

“It’s not altogether true,” Waltman noted. “It’s just that they’re not going to focus as much on independent talent. If you seriously think for one second that there’s gonna be somebody creating a huge buzz on the independent scene that they’re not going to be f*cking interested in, you’re out of your mind.”

Many fans have pointed out that talents like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson break the mold of what WWE is looking for in a talent currently and achieved great success in WWE. Waltman brought up a tweet that Tony Khan put out that seemingly gave his thoughts on the news.

“That Boiler Room GIF was perfect that Tony Khan put out. It’s the boiler room scene where they’re interviewing a bunch of potential traders, and dude already has his deal. He says, ‘We don’t hire brokers here. We train new ones.'”

Hausman then brought up WWE’s track record in bringing in raw athletes who have achieved great success in the company like Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle. Waltman brought up another name that fits a similar profile.

“Randy Orton, same way,” Waltman stated. “He never went to the independents. John Cena, no way he’s not an independent guy.”

