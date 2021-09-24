After exchanging back and forth assaults for the last month, Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James will settle the score for the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory.

Tensions between these two began when James offered Purrazzo an opportunity to defend her Knockouts Championship at NWA EmPowerrr last month. From there, both women have been living rent-free in each other’s minds, causing Purrazzo to spoil James’ victory celebration at NWA 73 one night after successfully retaining against Melina at EmPowerrr.

Tonight, both women settled their difference with a face-to-face confrontation. James issued a title shot against Purrazzo, to which “The Virtuosa” declined. In Purrazzo’s eyes, she felt James hasn’t earned her shot for the title yet. With that said, Impact’s Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore agreed this match was too good to pass up and approved James’ proposal.

As stated above, Purrazzo’s last Knockouts Championship title defense came at EmPowerrr against Melina, where she retained. She is also the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion after snatching the title from Faby Apache at Triplemania XXIX last month.

James is a former three-time TNA Knockouts Champion. Should she win this match, this will be the first time she’s held the Knockouts title under the Impact banner.

In addition to the Knockouts title match, it looks like the Call Your Shot Gauntlet will return at Bound For Glory. Tonight, Rich Swann declared his entry into the event. More information on this will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Last year, Rhino won the 20-wrestler event and used it against New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) to capture the Impact World Tag Team Championship this past May.

Below is an updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James

Call Your Shot Gauntlet:

Rich Swann vs. TBA

Bound For Glory will take place on Saturday, October 23 at 10 PM ET, on pay-per-view. Tickets for this event will be available to purchase tomorrow at 10 AM ET.

