Friday’s AEW Rampage (9/17) matches were taped at tonight’s Dynamite taping at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (h/t PWInsider).
Below are spoilers for Friday’s show:
* The Lucha Brothers (c) with Alex Abrahantes defeated The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny (AEW World Tag Team Championship). Post-match, Private Party attacked the champions, but Santana and Ortiz made the save.
* Anna Jay defeated The Bunny
* Mark Henry interviews AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Ruby Soho. Fans in attendance said these two had a great segment.
* Miro (c) defeated Fuego del Sol (AEW TNT Championship). Post-match, Sammy Guevara teases a possible go at the TNT Title.
You can also check out the current lineups for next week’s Dynamite and Rampage: Grand Slam shows, which take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
