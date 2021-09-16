Friday’s AEW Rampage (9/17) matches were taped at tonight’s Dynamite taping at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (h/t PWInsider).

Below are spoilers for Friday’s show:

* The Lucha Brothers (c) with Alex Abrahantes defeated The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny (AEW World Tag Team Championship). Post-match, Private Party attacked the champions, but Santana and Ortiz made the save.

* Anna Jay defeated The Bunny

* Mark Henry interviews AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Ruby Soho. Fans in attendance said these two had a great segment.

* Miro (c) defeated Fuego del Sol (AEW TNT Championship). Post-match, Sammy Guevara teases a possible go at the TNT Title.

