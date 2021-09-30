Friday’s AEW Rampage was filmed during tonight’s Dynamite taping at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc.’s Liam Crowley for providing results:

* Bryan Danielson defeated Nick Jackson (with Matt Jackson). Amazing match that went about 20 minutes. Shifts from technical to fast paced about halfway thru. Bryan eventually gets the win by tapping out Nick to cattle mutilation. After the bell, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Adam Cole come to check on Nick. Christian, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy come immediately after to prevent a sneak attack on Danielson. Both groups brawl, the faces clear the ring. Jungle Boy locks Cole in the snare trap while the heels are on the outside. Danielson taunts Omega to get back in the ring, which he does, and immediately gets put in the LeBell Lock. Cole and Omega stare at each other while both in submission, and tap at the same time, similar to what FTR/DIY did in NXT.

* Jade Cargill (with Smart Mark Sterling) defeated Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose in a Triple Threat Match. Cargill won by pinfall after hitting Rosa with a chair multiple times. Clean match for a bit until Cargill brought a trash can into the ring. Nyla set up a table outside. Rosa put Nyla thru the table a couple minutes after it was set up. She got back in the ring and was met with chair strikes from Cargill. Rosa was very over with the crowd and received a standing ovation as she was helped to the back after the bell.

* Backstage segment with Orange Cassidy and Jack Evans being interviewed by Mark Henry. Hardy says they’re gonna cut Orange’s hair. Cassidy says he doesn’t know what this match is. Henry reminds him it’s Hair vs. Hair. Orange says, “I guess I better not lose then.”

* Orange Cassidy defeated Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair. Match. Fairly back and forth, Evans controlled early. Orange takes advantage, to which Hardy panics and brings out The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny. Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Kris Statlander block the ring. The entire H.F.O. comes to the stage, which brings the full Dark Order to the ring to block them. Orange lands a Superman punch for the 1-2-3. Some H.F.O. try their luck, but are blocked by Dark Order. The faces get in the ring and shave Evans’ head. Taylor and Yuta wore barber uniforms. Big group huge with all the faces and -1 to end the show (or it happened just after the show goes off the air).

