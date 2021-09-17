Four more matches have been added to Impact’s Victory Road on Saturday.

Rich Swann and Willie Mack will receive a second chance at challenging The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) for their Impact World Tag Team Championship.

This comes after Swann and Mack won a championship contenders match against the champions last month. Frustrated over their loss, The Good Brothers put Mack through a table after their match. Mack has been out of action for the past three weeks. But tonight, Mack made his return, confirming he’s ready for this shot.

Mack and Swann and Violent By Design unsuccessfully challenged The Good Brothers for their titles in a triple threat match at Emergence last month.

Additionally, Matt Cardona will put his rivalry with Rohit Raju to bed in a No Disqualification Match. Earlier this month, Raju planted a jumping knee on Chelsea Green during their mixed tag team match. And since then, Raju can’t stop teasing Green and Cardona about it. Now, Cardona will get a chance to avenge Green’s injury by squaring up with Raju on Saturday.

Also, on the show, Taylor Wilde will square off against Tenille Dashwood. And, Steve Maclin, TJP and Petey Williams will do battle in a triple threat match.

Below is the updated card:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Ace Austin

X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Chris Sabin

Impact World Tag Team Championship:

The Good Brothers (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Decay (Havok & Rosemary) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

Eddie Edwards & Sami Callihan vs. Moose & W. Morrissey

FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. Hikuleo & Chris Bey

No Disqualification Match:

Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju

Steve Maclin vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams

Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood

Victory Road will be available to stream this Saturday on Impact Plus and their YouTube Channel (Impact Insiders) starting at 8 PM ET.