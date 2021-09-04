Following a six-week hiatus, Toni Storm made a backstage appearance on last night’s SmackDown when Dolph Ziggler approached her before his singles match against Rick Boogs. Thinking she would be on his side, Ziggler was taken back when Storm revealed she was rooting for Boogs in their bout, which he won.

In today’s Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton spoke with Storm about her fandom for Boogs and what it is about him that she enjoys so much.

“Don’t get me wrong, Dolph Ziggler is great. But Rick Boogs, he’s like Eddie Van Halen in wrestling boots,” Storm proclaimed. “I’m just a big fan, and you know, he’s cool!”

Just as she was trying to finish her statement on Boogs, Zelina Vega rudely interrupts her interview by dissing Storm’s fashion choice. Vega offered Storm one of her t-shirts and then just walked away.

“Toni Storm. You’re the new girl here, right? I don’t think you understand the kind of mistakes that you’re making,” Vega said to Storm. “Your outfit is atrocious. You should be thankful that Dolph would even look in your direction. Clearly, his sunglasses must have been fogged up or something. Just look at you. Your outfit is crazy. So, let me just give you something to help you out a little bit [Vega hands Storm one of her custom shirts].”

Getting back on track, Braxton continued their interview by asking Storm who she has her eye on now that she’s part of the blue brand. After that encounter with Vega, Storm thinks she’s someone she needs to watch quite closely moving forward.

“I mean, I said from the beginning, I’m wasting no time. I’ve got my eye on Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and all of the top girls,” Storm announced. “I guess now I’ve got my eye on Zelina Vega. Yeah, I feel like I need to keep an eye out [on her].”

You can check out Toni Storm’s full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.