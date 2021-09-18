On a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone took some time to reflect on the historic month that AEW has been on. One of the highlights from the past month was the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson at All Out.

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker is Cole’s girlfriend and a close friend of Schiavone’s. Schiavone revealed whether or not he knew about Cole’s AEW debut, and he gave some behind the scenes details on his interview with Cole.

“He is a cool dude. I will do one a shout out to Britt Baker, you kayfabing b*tch,” Schiavone said. “No, she didn’t [tell me]. And every time I asked her, she said, ‘No, there’s nothing going on.’ And I said, ‘You’re lying to me. You’re living with this guy, so you f*cking know!’ Good for her. Good for her.

“We are in the show that aired back from Cincinnati. Obviously, when Britt comes out in her interviews, she hugs me. I’ve been her interviewer. I’ve been her protector. I’ve kind of felt like dad because, in reality, I’m older than her dad. We’ve had this on-screen relationship that is genuine because I really have a lot of time for Britt like I have a lot of time for a lot of people. You are one of my favorite people. There’s no question.

“Adam gets with me, and he says, ‘Well, we need to address this on camera,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, we do.’ We talk through what we’re going to say, and he said, ‘I’m going to call you a nerd. Fans are going to pop because they know that I am really a nerd. So I will call you a nerd.’ So he went out, and he told me to get out, but he didn’t say nerd. So I’m standing there, and he goes, ‘Get out!’ And I look at him, I go (Schiavone whispers), ‘Nerd.’ And he goes, ‘Get out nerd!’ I remind him to say nerd.”

Cole has revealed how he kept his AEW debut a secret, and Baker even teased Cole’s AEW debut in a tongue-in-cheek way. Schiavone revealed what Tony Khan said to him about not leaving quicker when Cole told me to.

“We go in the back, and Tony says, ‘You didn’t get out quick enough. If he’s threatening you, you need to get out quicker.’ I said, ‘There was a line that he was not hitting. I was waiting for him to hit the f*cking line, and I had to tell him that.’ I don’t know if it came across for me saying nerd first to him, but that’s how it all went. And listen, in reality, he is one of the nicest young men that I have met. And listen, you have to be a wonderful soul to be able to live with Britt Baker.

“And I’m so glad because I know the kid can really work. I know he can give us a great match. That’s what it’s all about. We talk about a lot, it’s about what happens in the ring. When fans walk away from a PPV or a television show, we want them to think, ‘That’s a hell of a match we just saw.’ Not all matches are going to be great guys. They’re not, and we’d love for every match to be great, but more than not, you’re going to have great matches, and that’s what I think Adam Cole is gonna bring to us.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.