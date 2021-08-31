Adam Cole’s wrestling status may be up in the air following his contract with WWE expiring this past Friday. But fans can rest easy knowing that his teeth are in good condition, thanks to the AEW Women’s World Champion.

In a tweet earlier Tuesday afternoon where she tagged several outlets (including Wrestling Inc.), Dr. Britt Baker DMD revealed that she was treating Cole, her longtime boyfriend, at her dental practice in Orlando. In a short video, Baker stated she was with her favorite patient while Cole exclaimed that he was “super fresh and clean!”

“I can confirm Adam Cole has no cavities,” Baker tweeted.

Now that the status of Cole’s teeth are no longer in doubt, focus will turn back to where he will be wrestling next. While WWE has been attempting to retain him, it is expected Cole will field several offers, with AEW expected to be a contender. In addition to Baker, Cole’s long time friends the Young Bucks are also in AEW, where they are currently the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Reports earlier this week stated an internal memo had been sent out in WWE advising that Cole was no longer with the company.

