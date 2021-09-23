As noted earlier, MJF’s parents carried anti-MJF signs to last night’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Nina and Steven Friedman doubled down on why they dislike their son while speaking to a FITE TV reporter inside the arena. A video of the interview can be seen below.

“We are the bad ones, and we’d like to say we apologize to the entire world [for brining MJF into the world],” Nina said. “He is a f—ing idiot, but he’s ours.”

When asked if they feel even a tiny sense of pride for being the parents of MJF, Nina said: “I’m always happy to see him get his ass kicked, he deserves it.”

Steven chimed in, “I’m not allowed to kick his ass anymore because I’d go to jail.”

In conclusion, Steven said, “We’re sorry for introducing him to the world of wrestling.”

MJF defeated Brian Pillman Jr. with his Salt of the Earth (Fujiwara Armbar) submission hold on Dynamite. You can click here for full results from the show.