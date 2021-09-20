WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez had a blast in the gym at the expense of her boyfriend, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, as per her latest TikTok video.

As seen in the video below, Gonzalez interrupted Strowman’s workouts with cheesy pickup lines.

Strowman will face EC3 at the “Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All” event on Friday, Oct. 1 at midnight. It will be his first match since he was released by WWE on June 2.

Strowman, who became a free agent on August 31, has reportedly been in talks with Impact Wrestling but the two sides have yet to come to terms on a deal. Strowman and Impact EVP Scott D’Amore have both teased a possible appearance from the former WWE Universal Champion.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez was absent from last week’s debut episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Gonzalez was originally scheduled to defend her NXT Women’s Title against Franky Monet, but the match was pulled at the last minute due to an unknown reason.

