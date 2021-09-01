Will Ospreay announced earlier today he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hello, people. The rumors are true, yeah — there were no rumors to begin with, I’ve got COVID,” Ospreay said in a video. “I’m fully vaccinated. I’ll be fine. I’ll just rest for these next ten days and I’ll keep you updated. I’m sure I’ll be back in no time soon.”

Ospreay then noted he wouldn’t be at this weekend’s RevPro shows and did a little promo work along the way.

“Other than that, I hope everybody is well. I’m sorry I can’t go to the RevPro shows this weekend,” Ospreay continued. “Still going to be a killer show, still has loads of amazing talent — just not as good as me because I’m pretty much the best wrestler in the f***ing world. Unfortunately, guys, you’ll have to do with really, really good wrestling.

“Not the best wrestling because the best wrestler is currently battling COVID. I’m gonna beat COVID. And, why? Because I am on another level. Got me catchphrasing by telling people I got COVID — what a weird world. Hope you’re well, I’m doing good. I’m gonna do some yoga, do some stretching, enjoy.”

After being on the shelf with a neck injury, Ospreay made his return earlier this month at NJPW Resurgence. Ospreay had to relinquish the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship due to his injury, but claims he’s is still the real champion. He plans on wrestling on upcoming NJPW Strong episodes and won’t be competing in the G1 Climax tournament..

Shingo Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.