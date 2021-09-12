As reported earlier, a tag team match was pulled from last night’s SmackDown at MSG due to time constraints.

The match was Liv Morgan and Toni Storm vs. Carmella and Zelina Vega.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to social media to comment how it hurts him that a Zelina Vega match was cut on the eve of 9/11. As noted, Vega had custom ring gear that paid tribute to her father, Michael Trinidad, who passed away in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago.

Foley wrote, “So @TheaTrinidad’s match was cut for time at @TheGarden on the eve of 9/11? That hurts ME – I can only imagine how Thea felt. Stay strong, my friend.”

Earlier this week, Mick Foley posted a video criticizing WWE for no longer being a place to be for upcoming talent. His comments can be seen here.

Below is his tweet and photos of Zelina Vega’s custom ring gear: