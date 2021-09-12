WWE made another round of production related cuts to NXT this week, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net.

NXT is apparently down to “a skeleton crew” as far as production goes as they gear up for a new look, starting this Tuesday. This comes after numerous NXT wrestlers were let go over the past year.

WWE has billed it as “NXT 2.0” while the company moves away from the darker look at the Capitol Wrestling Center. There have been plenty of backstage changes for NXT (full report here) with Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and other higher-ups getting more involved in the big picture NXT items.

It’s currently unknown who will be running the NXT shows with WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H being sidelined while he recovers from his recent heart surgery. Previously, it was said day-to-day operations would still be handled by Triple H, Shawn Michaels, William Regal, and Matt Bloom.

Last month it was reported WWE was changing up what it’s looking for in development as a focus on younger, bigger talent would be the direction going forward. Although they wouldn’t be ignored completely, indie wrestlers weren’t necessarily going to brought in as frequently.