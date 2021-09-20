WWE Superstar MVP reportedly underwent knee surgery this week, according to Dave Meltzer.

MVP suffered the knee injury during a six-man tag match on RAW back in February.

In April, MVP had provided an update on his knee injury. He was going to do one last procedure before surgery.

“As many of you know, my knee has been bothering me for a while now,” said MVP. “While it is better, it hasn’t fully healed yet. We’ve been trying to avoid surgery, so we’re gonna try one more procedure. If that doesn’t work either, I might have to get some minor arthroscopic surgery for the knee but, not yet. We’re still gonna try another treatment first.”

As reported a few days ago, WWE had announced storyline injuries to MVP. WWE noted that he suffered a “broken rib and would be out indefinitely” due to an RKO from Randy Orton during Monday Night RAW.

