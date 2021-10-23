Tonight’s AEW Saturday Night Dynamite will be at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. The show will headlined by Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III.

Also on the show, the AEW World Title Eliminator will continue with Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston and Dustin Rhodes vs. Bryan Danielson. The TBS Title Tournament will start with Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho and Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb.

The full list of entrants was released on last night’s Rampage. Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose received first round byes. Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter and The Bunny vs. Red Velvet will be on future shows.

Also, there will be a college football special pre-game show at 7:05 pm ET.

