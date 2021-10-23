Participants and their upcoming opening-round matches for the inaugural TBS Women’s Championship Tournament were announced on tonight’s AEW Rampage.

The women who will take part in this event and their respective first-round brackets are:

* Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter

* The Bunny vs. Red Velvet

* Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

* Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho

As reported by AEW head Tony Khan, the tournament will feature twelve women and four first-round byes. Those who received the bye and advanced to the semifinals are Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose. These four are currently the top-ranked athletes in their division.

The first round brackets will start on tomorrow night’s Dynamite with Ford – Soho. Then on Wednesday, it’ll be Shida-Deeb.

AEW announced the championship belt earlier this month. This is the secondary title in the women’s division to honor Dynamite’s move from TNT to TBS in January. The finals of this tourney will happen on the first day of that move, on January 5.