The fast nationals are in for last night’s AEW Rampage and the show drew 515,000 viewers, according to Forbes and Wrestling Inc.’s Alfred Konuwa.

This is down from last week’s fast nationals of 549,000 viewers.

The 18-49 demo included 272,000 viewers, which was not provided in last week’s fast nationals.

Friday’s show featured the beginning of the World Title Eliminator Tournament (Orange Cassidy defeating Powerhouse Hobbs), AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker submitting Anna Jay, the TBS Women’s Championship bracket reveal, and PAC beating Andrade El Idolo in the main event.

As noted, the SmackDown overnight ratings were posted earlier today and can be seen here.

Final ratings will be out Monday.