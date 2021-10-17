Although full details surrounding the ratings for WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage won’t be fully available until Monday, Wrestling Observer Radio gave some insight on possible numbers for AEW.

As noted, a “Supersized SmackDown” took place this past Friday on FS1, meaning the show ran for an extra 30 minutes commercial-free. At the same hour of 10pm EST, AEW Rampage begins on TNT, so for the first time, AEW was going up against one of WWE’s main shows.

According to WOR, the amount of viewers in the 18-49 demographic varied pretty heavily from major city to major city. You can see a full list of the numbers provided below:

Chicago: 1.0

Philadelphia: 0.2

Dallas: 0.7

Atlanta: 0.1

Houston: 0.4

Washington D.C.: 0.4

It was also noted that of the major markets, they received double the viewers of last week, which was a .17. Meltzer claims that while SmackDown was on the air, the show likely took close to 11% of the typical AEW viewers on Friday nights.

More ratings news will be available tomorrow, October 18. As noted, the AEW Buy-In show to Rampage that was featured on YouTube has continued it’s steady growth in viewers. Two days after the video’s premier, it has reached close to 813,000 viewers.