MLW’s Alicia Atout was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. MLW is currently revamping their women’s division and showcasing their talent more, and she commented on that.

“I think it’s awesome. I know that this is something MLW has wanted for a really long time,” Atout noted. “We had kind of teased it a while back, and then the pandemic happened. It just made no sense to launch a whole new brand when, at the time, you could barely run shows in itself. I know that we had a little bit of a fall back in terms of that, and it was completely out of our hands, so the fact that we are back, it’s live shows, fans are there, and now we have all of these super cool females in our locker room who I’ve had the pleasure of knowing for years working at Shimmer and RISE.

“Having Dave [Prazak] in the back who have known these women for so long, he’s a wealth of knowledge, and I got to work with him doing those Shimmer and RISE shows and it’s amazing. I always say, I don’t care what you are, male, female, whatever you believe in, I don’t care. If you can wrestle and you’re good, I’m gonna watch you and I’m gonna appreciate you, appreciate the hell out of you. And these females can wrestle! There was one match that just blew me away at those last tapings, and I can’t wait for everyone to watch it. I’m completely all for it.”

Many of the major U.S. companies have started to put more of a focus on their women’s divisions with ROH hiring Maria Kanellis-Bennett to lead the production. Atout named the indie talents she hopes MLW signs to their women’s division.

“Someone who has been absolutely crushing it as of late is Lady Frost. I’ve known her for a minute, and she’s just a very good soul, and I’d like to get to know her more,” Atout said. “I think bringing her in would be really fun. Someone I did want them to bring in was actually Holidead, and they did. That was amazing. That was a check off the list. I’ve known her for forever.

“There’s so many names I could throw around, it’s wild. Ray Lyn, I think, would be such a fun addition. She is just a little spark of energy and I would love to see her. Lyn would be really cool to see in there. I could go on and on. There’s just so much talent out there that deserves a spotlight, and now we have this new platform to give that. I know I’m just looking forward to the announcements. I’ve been texting Court [Bauer], ‘Hey, what’s new?’ I’m excited.”

Atout recently made her in-ring debut against her “frenemy” Salina de la Renta. Hausman asked Atout if this is the start of her transitioning into an in-ring career.

“I think it was you I told in an interview, I will never wrestle. I’ve said it multiple times,” Atout recalled. “It got to the point where Salina de la Renta and I had caused such a crazy fuss online, and we thought, what do we bring this to you? How do we settle our differences? So we decided to have a pay-per-view on our page, which did incredibly well, and a lot of people thought when we announced this, oh, there’s gonna be no moves. It’s gonna be just cheap gear, if gear at all, bra and panties, blah blah blah. No, no, no, we did entrances.

“I had gear done for it. We went all out. She taught me moves. I was bruised all over. I still can’t sit properly because I bruised my tailbone. It’s been a week and a half. It was serious. I wrestled, but at the same time, as much fun as it was, I am not cut out for this at all. I’m a baby. I bruise like a peach. I hurt for way too long. I have this skin disease where if you’re scratching your bruise, it gets really, really big, and it just won’t go away for weeks and weeks.

“It just doesn’t make sense for me. It was fun. We might do it in the future as a monthly thing, just her and I, but by no means am I taking wrestling bookings or anything, so I would not call myself a wrestler. However, I have wrestled. I would love to be a manager. I’ll slap some people around for sure. Some people deserve it, but in terms of wrestling them, probably not. I’m gonna call the doctor in a couple of days if my tailbone doesn’t heal up because I literally can’t sit properly. It is horrible, and every time you sneeze or cough, it sucks.”

