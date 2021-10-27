Kayla Harrison recently spoke with Jim Varsallone where she discussed her recent experience working with All Elite Wrestling, claiming that professional wrestling is “so stupid.” The MMA star made it very clear she has no interest in returning to AEW “I did one and I said ‘I’m done.'”

Harrison spoke about her one time appearance alongside American Top Team as Dan Lambert brought in several MMA stars, likening her experience to picking on a little kid in a playground.

“I mean, yeah, do you have fun when you go pick on the little kid at the playground? Secretly, you have a little bit of fun, it’s just so easy, it’s just a bunch of nerds and losers who couldn’t hack it in my sport so they decided to go and do a fake sport. I can’t believe I let Dan talk me into it, it’s just boring, it would be too easy to crush them. ”

She admitted that if she was to get involved in professional wrestling, she’d be great at it, but Harrison was clear in the fact that she doesn’t wish to be told who she can fight and when.

“Obviously I would be great at whatever I do. But this is what I told Dan, and don’t get upset but I have worked hard my whole life to get out of the trailer park, so why would I want to be the entertainment for the trailer park? I am sorry, AEW, it’s just that I do a real sport with real winners and losers and it’s not scripted. No one is going to tell me whose ass I am going to kick, if I’m going to kiss, I’m going to kiss whose ass I want to kick. Tony Khan’s not going to tell me what to do, Dan Lambert’s not going to tell me what to do.”

Finally, Harrison spoke about Chris Jericho, who Lambert’s group are currently feuding with, stating that she could chew him up.

“Chris Jericho, I would chew him up and spit him out faster than you can say AEW, are you kidding me? That old, washed-up, long-haired, snaggle-toothed has been. Although he did put out a great song.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Varsallone with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.