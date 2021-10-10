Awesome Kong is the newest inductee heading into Impact Hall of Fame.

Tonight, on Knockouts Knockdown, Kong was awarded this induction after announcing her pro-wrestling retirement at NWA EmPowerrr in August. She joins Gail Kim as the second woman to be inducted.

In her speech, Kong dedicated this honor to Shannon “Daffney” Spruill, who she worked alongside from 2008 – 2010.

“It’s an extreme and humble experience to be considered for this prestigious and exclusive honor,” Kong said in her speech. “I was there at the birth of the Knockouts Division. To see the tenacity that these women have today is the same kind of tenacity we orginal Knockouts had back in the day. It fills me with pride that will have an everlasting shimmer.

“But it’s bittersweet. It’s nice to be acknowledged for your life’s work, but my main priority today was to come and pay homage to my friend and colleague, whose legacy will not be denied. Daffney broke barriers and went to places that were denied to most women back in the day. She opened the doors for those women. So honor my friend.

“Whether you’re a teacher [or] a mechanic, open the door for the next person. Do something that opens the door for the next generation. Cause if not you, then who? If not now, when? This is for you, Daffney. We love you!”

During her time in TNA, Kong was a two-time Knockouts and one-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. She also won the 2015 Queen of the Knockouts Gauntlet Battle Royal.

Kong will be officially inducted into this year’s ceremony at Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 23, at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wrestling icon @MeanQueenK will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory. #KnockoutsKnockdown pic.twitter.com/xMDvR06Pc8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 10, 2021