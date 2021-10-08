The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, took some time to speak with Hindustan Times about a variety of topics, including fantasy booking an all-women faction to team with her in WWE. Belair chose a former Women’s Champion in Naomi, and though it may come as a surprise to fans, one of her greatest rivals.

“I think, if we can all get along: Sasha, Naomi, and I will be a great faction. We would mesh really well, we could work really work together,” Belair said. “I just can’t trust Sasha right now, so we cannot create this faction right now. But I have seen on social media as well that they want this faction. I think it would be cool, but I don’t know if it would ever be possible because we just cannot seem to get on the same page.”

“The EST of WWE”, a woman who has dominated the scene since arriving on the main roster, also commented on being a role model for girls and women all around the world. Belair is proud to be in the position she is in, and inspiring the fans is something she hopes to continue doing throughout her career.

“That’s what this is about. I feel, in WWE, I always try to find my ‘why’ – my purpose of why I do what I do. Definitely my ‘why’ in WWE is the representation and being a role model for everyone out there,” Bianca said. “Anyone who looks to me as an inspiration is why I do this. Even at WrestleMania, that was the best thing – bringing the representation. I’m coming to Saudi Arabia bringing representation for other women and young girls.

“I always think about the role models I had when I was a little girl,” she continued. “They really made me feel how big I could dream, they made me feel I could do things that I did not think I could do before. And because of them, I went and did what I did and I am where I am now. So I may have the same impact on girls, or boys, or anyone – it does not matter. But that is what this is really about, and it’s a bigger purpose than just winning a match or winning the championship. It’s about inspiring everyone.”