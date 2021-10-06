In a recent interview with Comic Book, WWE Champion Big E was asked if he expects Xavier Woods to complete the trifecta of New Day members winning the top prize in the WWE.

“I think so. I think he’s a guy who is still underrated, still very underrated,” Big E said of Woods. “I think he has all the tools. I think it’s just a matter of changing perception and getting him the opportunities that he deserves to be pushed more, to be given that opportunity. I think he’s incredible in ring. I think the stuff he did with Bobby (Lashley), that Hell in a Cell match they had was incredible.

“I remember he had a random match with Riddle on Raw that I watched a few months ago and absolutely loved and was blown away by. He’s so incredibly talented and such a great talker, charismatic as hell. He has all the tools. He just has to be given those opportunities that Kofi and I have been given in our careers.”

Big E said Woods potentially entering and winning the upcoming King of the Ring tournament could kickstart a singles push.

“Once he’s given those opportunities and you see him shine, you see him taken more credibly, you see him in those (big matches), — I hope he gets that King of the Ring opportunity to show he can really kill it,” Big E said. “Once you start putting him in those positions with main eventors and with top guys and you let him go toe-to-toe and you let him prove himself, once that perception changes of him, I don’t think it’s far off. I’m not saying that by any means, but I think he just needs that door opened and you’ll see how good he is. You’ll see that he is capable of being a world champion, and I root for him.”

When asked how his Money in the Bank cash-in compared to Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania 35 moment, Big E said: “Both were incredible. KofiMania, that’s hard to beat, that whole run, that rise, seeing people with him from his first match to that title. When seeing just the amount of people who cried tears of joy and sent us evidence was really incredible.

“This one was different. I guess the Kofi one’s unique because I can look out, I’m outside of it in a way, even though I’m in it, because I can say, “Oh, of course, Kofi’s deserving of it, and he’s ready for this, and it’s the right moment and everything’s built perfectly.”

Big E is expected to defend his WWE Title against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Crown Jewel event. Earlier this week on RAW, Big E granted McIntyre a title shot after they Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a Tag Team Match.