Former NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez faced Toni Storm in a dark match before Friday’s SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Adam Scherr, fka WWE’s Braun Strowman, took to Twitter to react to his girlfriend’s potential main roster call-up:

Proud of this woman!!!!! @RaquelWWE

#GoHoldTheFortDown #ThxForPayingThePowerBill

Gonzalez lost her NXT Women’s Title to Mandy Rose earlier this week on NXT’s Halloween Havoc. Dakota Kai, who was reassigned to NXT after going undrafted in the WWE Draft, cost Gonzalez the title, setting up a possible rivalry with her former tag team partner.

It’s unknown if “Big Mami Cool” is done with NXT. Typically, Superstars who are on the verge of main roster call-ups work several dark matches before SmackDown or RAW.

You can see Scherr’s tweet below.