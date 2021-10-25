WWE has reportedly assigned several free agents to their official brands coming out of the 2021 WWE Draft.

We noted before how multiple WWE Superstars became free agents, able to sign with any brand they wanted, after they were not picked by RAW or SmackDown in the WWE Draft earlier this month.

In an update, PWInsider reports that these un-drafted talents are currently listed internally for the following rosters:

* Asuka – RAW

* Bayley – not assigned to any brand

* Brock Lesnar – SmackDown

* Dakota Kai – WWE NXT

* Elias – RAW

* Eva Marie – not assigned to any brand

* Lacey Evans – not assigned to any brand

* Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado) – RAW

These roster assignments are subject to change depending on WWE creative plans. Slapjack (Shane Thorne), John Cena, Titus O’Neil and Shane McMahon were among the other free agents on the official WWE roster who were not drafted.

It’s interesting to note that Lesnar, who is currently suspended indefinitely in the storylines, has been assigned to SmackDown after he previously stated that he was a free agent. Kai was taken off NXT TV amid rumors of a main roster call-up, Asuka was last on RAW but has been out of action since Money In the Bank and was recently seen wearing an arm brace, Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in mid-July and was expected to be out for 9 months, Elias recently began a gimmick change that appears to have been delayed on the RAW brand, Eva is currently filming a movie but apparently had a recent angle nixed on RAW, Evans just gave birth to her daughter last week but was last on RAW, and Lucha House Party has been out of action since mid-September amid reports of both being unhappy with their status in the company, and Metalik requesting his release.

Stay tuned for more.