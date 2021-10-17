Adam Scherr, known as Braun Strowman in WWE, was reportedly spotted meeting with Impact Wrestling Executive VP Scott D’Amore, according to PWInsider. The two were seen talking at a hotel bar near the Motor City Comic Con in Detroit, Michigan last night.

D’Amore apparently arrived first and waited until Scherr joined him. The two men then sat for a “long time” as the discussion carried on.

It was also noted that Impact is working on several surprises for their Bound For Glory pay-per-view next weekend, so it’s possible that Scherr may make his debut that night.

There is still no confirmation on Scherr signing a deal since his release from WWE, but we will keep you updated. We reported back in early October that Impact was “heavily interested” in bringing Strowman in to work for their company.

It was also in early October when there was news Scherr was in talks with MLW but the two sides were unable to come to terms on an agreement. His most recent “match”, or something similar to a match, was against EC3 during the Control Your Narrative event on Saturday, October 2.