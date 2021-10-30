Bray Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete clause with WWE came to an end yesterday and it looks like wrestling isn’t the only thing he’s looking to do.

A new report by Ringside News stated a WWE source said Wyatt “deserved” to be let go by the company.

Below was his statement given in the report:

“Not being an apologist or a WWE defender, just telling you like it is. If you were running a business, and Windham was on your payroll, you’d release him, too. Between his backstage antics and the way he handled himself when making millions and millions while medically flagged, he really deserved to be released.”

Wyatt has since responded to the article on social media using a The Rock’s “eye rolling” gif.

“Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon. #KultofWindham,” Wyatt followed up.

He’s likely referring to General Manage of Talent John Laurinaitis and Executive Director of Creative Bruce Prichard.

As noted, Wyatt is currently going as “Windham” on Twitter with the handle “@Windham6,” dropping the “WWEBrayWyatt” handle earlier this week. Two days ago, Wyatt was with one of the designers (Jason Baker) of “The Fiend” mask.