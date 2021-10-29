Windham Rotunda, fka WWE’s Bray Wyatt, has been in the news a lot of late.

On Thursday, Rotunda finally changed his Twitter handle from @WWEBrayWyatt, nearly 90 days since his WWE release. A day earlier, Rotunda informed the world that he will officially become a free agent on Friday, October 29.

We’ve also noted how Rotunda has been in Los Angeles to field inquiries for potential Hollywood projects.

In the midst of all this buzz, Rotunda responded to a fan who asked him to return to WWE and challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Rotunda replied with a GIF from the 2004 movie Troy, in which Brad Pitt character Achilles poses the question: “Is there no one else?” The tweet can be seen below.