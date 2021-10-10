The WWE Draft shook up the main roster in numerous ways, including Becky Lynch heading to Monday Night RAW and Charlotte Flair heading to SmackDown.

As a guest on the Sippin’ the Tea TV Show with Ariane Andrew, Brie Bella spoke about the current landscape of women’s wrestling in WWE. Brie mentioned how she’s seen a dip in women’s wrestling as of late, but highlighted how some of the recent returns could impact the division in a positive way.

“It’s weird because I feel like lately, you’ve seen a little bit of a drop,” Brie said. “Now that Becky is back, there’s going to be momentum with stories, but there for a while, I thought the girls were getting so much, and then all of a sudden, it went back to so little. You would watch either RAW or SmackDown and the stories just didn’t feel like they were getting as much depth as they should have, and not as much time.”

Although the comments by Brie were made prior to this past Monday Night RAW, the show just went off the air with Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair wrestling for the RAW Women’s Championship in the main event. Brie spoke about other issues she has with the WWE women’s division, including the tag team belts. Brie talked about how she was shocked to hear about many talents being let go or teams being broken up, including The Riott Squad, The IIconics and Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.

“Look at the tag division. I’m just like, wait – we went from having some many tag teams to now it doesn’t feel like a lot,” Brie said. “I like how women can be such vibrant, fun characters. If I look back in the day, the Glamour Girls, when Jimmy Hart would walk them out, how do we not have a women tag team that has a male manager? There’s so many things that WWE is great at but that, for some reason, misses the boat with me. You can have an incredible tag division.

“But I’m blown away at some of the ones they got rid of. Riott Squad? I’ll never understand it. Even like Mandy and Dana Brooke looked like a great tag team walking down. The IIconics? I just try to wrap my head around it, like did they threaten somebody backstage? Because other than that, I don’t understand.”

