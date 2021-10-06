In a recent conversation with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate of the Throwing Down Poodcast, current AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker looked back at her first WWE tryout alongside stars like Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, and others. She explained how higher ups in the company thought it would be best for Baker to finish the four years of dental school before she signed a contract.

“Originally, there was no AEW so everybody wanted to go to WWE,” Baker said. “That was the dream. And I had a tryout with WWE, and in my tryout was Bianca [Belair], Lacey [Evans], and I’m trying to think of the others, but there was a small group of us that had been picked to go do this secondary physical where it was like, ‘Oh man, we’re all getting signed! This is the crew.’

“And then Canyon [Ceman] pulled me aside and said, ‘You know, as a father, I have a hard time pulling you from your academic career. You’re going to be a dentist so I want you to finish that and then email.’ And this was like year one of dental school, so I knew I still had four years to go. That like – my heart sunk because I was young, and dumb, and ready to leave dental school in a heartbeat for WWE.”

The AEW Women’s Champ is content with the way she can succeed in AEW’s women’s division while also spending long days at the dental office she works. She revealed how WWE made it “recently” known that they would be interested in having Baker on their roster, something both she and Tony Khan were uninterested in pursuing. Baker even signed an extension with AEW last month.

“So thank God I didn’t, and then AEW came along just as I was finishing dental school and it was like the perfect storm for me. Because I could still practice dentistry three days a week, I could still travel, wrestle on TV, grow my craft, and to me, there was no – it’s not a question. Of course! Like, ‘Tony Khan, what’s up man? Let’s do this.’ And then it’s no secret because he’s already said it by now so the cat’s out of the bag. I’m not going to get in trouble.

“WWE was definitely poking the bear a little bit through [Tony Khan] recently when I was with AEW. Like, ‘Hey, we’re really interested in her.’ Without teetering the lines of contract tampering, they definitely let me know they had interest in me. But it wasn’t a mutual thing, you know? I’m very happy in AEW, and I’m very content and thankful for all of the opportunities I’ve had there. This is where I want to stay.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Throwing Down with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.