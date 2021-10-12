AEW President Tony Khan announced earlier today there will be a Buy In for this Friday’s Rampage at 9 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube. The pre-show will go head-to-head with SmackDown in addition to SmackDown running 30 minutes into this week’s Rampage.

As noted, Bobby Fish is set to wrestle Lee Moriarty on the pre-show. Khan also revealed Danielson is going up against NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. The two have previously met in singles competition one time in NJPW (2004).

Here are the latest cards for this weekend’s events:

Rampage: The Buy In (10/15)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Rampage (10/15)

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Men of the Year and Junior dos Santos with Dan Lambert and Jorge Masvidal vs. Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara)

Saturday Night Dynamite (10/16)

* The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. Mystery Masked Tag Team with Andrade El Idolo (AAA Tag Team Championship)

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket reveal