During Saturday’s Iowa vs. Penn State college football game on FOX, an ad aired to promote Friday’s Supersized SmackDown on FS1, where it was revealed that the last 30 minutes of the show will be commercial free.

As reported earlier, the upcoming SmackDown will be a two-and-a-half hour show, with the final 30 minutes going head-to-head with a live broadcast of AEW Rampage. According to cable listings, a replay of SmackDown will air immediately after the live broadcast. It’s unclear if Talking Smack will be a part of the two-and-a-half hour show.

The following lineup has been announced for next Friday’s SmackDown on FS1:

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Non-title Main Event)

* King of the Ring Tournament Semi-finals Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

* Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals Match: Carmella vs. Zelina Vega

* Sonya Deville makes in-ring return against Naomi

* Brock Lesnar will appear

