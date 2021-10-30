On last night’s show, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte put out a challenge that was answered by Shotzi Blackheart. The two had a match with Charlotte picking up the victory. Afterwards, Blackheart turned heel by attacking Sasha Banks (blaming her for the loss).

Leading up to the show, a report came out that confirmed Charlotte was at SmackDown after last week’s backstage incident with WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The full report on that can be read here.

Charlotte was scheduled to do media to promote this week’s show, but WWE pulled her shortly before the interviews were to happen.

There’s been numerous reports surrounding Flair over the past week and she seemingly reacted to them in a joking manner with a “I heard a rumor!” gif from Saturday Night Live.