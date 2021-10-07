On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk issued out a challenge to up-and-coming star Daniel Garcia for this Friday’s episode of Rampage.

“Somebody tried to stop all this and end it before it began,” Punk said. “Daniel Garcia, I’m talking about you, and if you’ve got any balls, you’ll meet me in Philadelphia on Rampage. Let’s go!”

Shortly after the segment concluded, AEW’s Twitter page noted how Tony Khan has officially booked the match for this Friday’s show. The last time Punk competed in the ring was on the September 22 episode of Rampage where he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.

Garcia has been busy competing on AEW Dark, Dark: Elevation, and on NJPW STRONG. His latest AEW match, which resulted in victory, saw Garcia team with 2.0’s Jeff Parker and Matt Lee to defeat 1ManThrillRide, Justin Corino, and Shayne Stetson.

After the segment with CM Punk concluded, the “straight edge star” actually took off his new pair of Jordans sneakers and gave them to a young fan dressed as Orange Cassidy. We covered Punk’s trip to the sneaker store with Complex earlier this week, and the shoes he picked retailed between $700 and $1000 a pair.

You can see clips from the segment below:

.@CMPunk lays down the challenge to @GarciaWrestling for this Friday's #AEWRampage, and #AEW GM @TonyKhan just made it OFFICIAL – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/cqdcwYZzqD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021