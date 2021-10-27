Eight years ago today, Cody and Dustin Rhodes defeated The Shield (Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins) and The Usos to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

The title match happened at WWE Hell in a Cell 2013 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Cody retweeted a fan remembering the match and complimented all of those involved.

“Damn, time flies. These matches were dope — world class bunch of competitors,” Rhodes wrote.

You can check out the full match here.

Along with their father, Dusty Rhodes, Cody and Dustin were then known as The Brotherhood and had a heated rivalry with The Shield in 2013. They were able to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

More recently, Cody is coming off a big win over Malakai Black in the main event of last week’s AEW Dynamite. He also debuted a new masked character over the weekend at the latest AEW Dark tapings.