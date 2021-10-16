Just hours before the preview is set to premier at the DC Fandome virtual event, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to release the first real look at Black Adam.

As seen in the video below, glimpses of Adam’s suit, as well as some of the environments that surrounds him can be seen in the video. His co-star, Pierce Bronsan, who will be portraying Dr. Fate in the film, is also seen in the first look, saying, “Nothing compares to this.”

It’s been years since “Black Adam” was first announced, and at the time, all that was seen was an illustration of what the Black Adam character was set to look like. Then, this past July, Rock took to social media and noted how he was staying strict towards his diet as filming was wrapping up.

“Black Adam” is scheduled to be released on July 29, 2022.

Stay tuned for the movie’s full trailer.

You can see the first look below: