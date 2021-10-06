On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with ROH star EC3. EC3 recently faced off against Adam Scherr, f.k.a. Braun Strowman, at Free The Narrative 2: The Monster In Us All. EC3 opened up about his friendship with Scherr and revealed how close they are.

“We’ve always been close and teaming together on adventures, and we traveled together on the road, but let’s not forget, I mean, you should forget it because it’s very forgettable, my last appearance on a corporate wrestling platform was my friend being sent out there to maul me, destroy me, throw me through a stage. And I was never seen again,” EC3 recalled. “As he told me that day, and I understand because I’ve been in this industry for a very long time, it is business, and it was business and that business didn’t work out for me in that aspect.

“But he knew, when he’s lost it all, he’s seen what I’ve done. He’s seen the original Free The Narrative and said it was the first time he’s watched wrestling in completion, and he’s been doing it for a very long time because he’s so disinterested and dissatisfied with the same old same old, the status quo. So he knocked on my door because he knew the release I can give him. He knew I was the man to help bring him forward. Whether it’s a win or a loss within the narrative, that doesn’t matter. What matters is him becoming what he’s supposed to be.”

In his last appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, EC3 reflected on his WWE run admitting that “maybe I just failed.” EC3 spoke more on his final WWE segment and his goal for Free The Narrative.

“If it was the other way, I would have done the exact same thing because we do not control our narratives when we are tied to corporate,” EC3 noted. “We are created. We are told what to do. We are told what to say. Free The Narrative provides a platform for any talent and any performer to truly explore themselves to say what they want to say, do what they want to do, feel what they want to feel. Control, you take back control. Freedom, you fight for freedom. Freedom to act, think, speak and feel and through that you find purpose, and I think purpose is lost in a lot of forms today because everything’s become so status quo, just copies of copies of copies.”

Bray Wyatt’s release came as a shock to many fans. EC3 gave his thoughts on Wyatt, and he revealed “the day wrestling died” for him.

“Bray Wyatt, Windham, is one of the most creative and talented people I’ve ever met, especially in this industry,” EC3 said. “I’ve watched him from his inception in FCW coming in as Axel Mulligan and develop what he did and find inspiration he finds in the world outside of the wrestling bubble and bring it in all these unique ways. He was one person that really inspired the Control Your Narrative movement because I’ve never seen somebody so creative try so hard, and be so unique, and do so many different things and take it upon himself to create these things, creating The Fiend and The Funhouse.

“I’m like, this is amazing, and then I remember, I would call this the day wrestling died for me, I wasn’t even there, when he just got beat by Goldberg. I’ve watched this man work so hard, and be so unique, and be so creative, and do so many different things, and take it upon himself developing something so special, to have it just thrown away by someone’s decision. That’s where Control Your Narrative came from. Tell your story within the narrative.

“No matter what company you’re in and no matter how much ‘creative freedom’ you may have, there’s still somebody there that’s going to make decisions and calls and manipulate and play with so it’s never unadulterated. It’s never pure. What I want to create is a forum, a platform for any talent who knock on my door to freely, creatively explore themselves, the personas, the realities in the truest form possible.

“So it’s taking a while. It’s hard work getting it off the ground and portraying something completely different to a world that is programmed to, like we’re talking about, the same things. To bring it to their attention, I think having Adam’s involvement, really put a rocket ship on it and will help the growth of this and hopefully the ideas, and hopefully, more and more people knocking. Hopefully, I hear a fiendish cackle outside that door when I hear a knock one day. I’m really praying to hear that.”

You can follow EC3 on Twitter @TheRealEC3.

