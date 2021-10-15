El Phantasmo concluded tonight’s X-Division Title Tournament by defeating Rohit Raju and Willie Mack. He will now meet Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin in a triple threat match for the vacant X-Division Championship at Bound for Glory next Saturday at 10 pm ET.

This will be the second time ELP has chased after the X-Division Title. His first encounter came at Under Siege in May, when he unsuccessfully challenged the former champion, Josh Alexander, for it.

Also, on tonight’s show, W. Morrissey won the overall Battle Royal, meaning they will be the 20th and last entrant in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet next weekend. Meanwhile, Chris Sabin, who was the last man eliminated, will enter first.

– In addition to the title match scene, Fallah Bahh and Jordynne Grace have been added to the six-way inaugural Digital Media Championship contest after punching their tickets in their tournament matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Next week will conclude this tournament. On Tuesday, Madison Rayne will face Chelsea Green. Then on Wednesday, Tenille Dashwood will square off against Alisha.

– As announced yesterday, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) will challenge Decay (Havok & Rosemary) for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship in their debut match.

– Speaking of tag team matches, Heath is hopeful Rhino will join him in a tag match against Violent By Design next Saturday. While he should have celebrated his contract signing tonight, Heath was more focused on getting this match locked in. Should Rhino decide to reject Heath’s offer, he will fight VBD in a handicap match.

Below is the updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Decay (c) vs. The IInspiration

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match:

Chris Sabin (#1) vs. Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey (#20)

Winner receives trophy and contract for a title shot of their choosing within one year.

Impact X-Division Championship (Vacant):

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

Impact Digital Media Championship:

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TBA vs. TBA

Heath & Rhino (?) vs. Violent By Design

If Rhino rejects Heath’s offer, he will compete in a Handicap match.

It's been a long road but @HEATHXXII finally has his IMPACT contract. However he has one more request of @ScottDAmore – Heath wants a tag team match against Violent By Design at #BoundForGlory and he hopes @Rhyno313 will be his partner. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/fprruR8IqK — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 15, 2021