Davey Richards is the first participant to qualify for the semifinals of this year’s Opera Cup Tournament after defeating Tom Lawlor in their opening-round match on tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha.

Richards bested the 2020 Opera Cup winner with an ankle lock submission.

Next week, the opening-round matches will continue with Calvin Tankman taking on Matt Cross. Tankman won his scheduled match against Lee Moriarty tonight.

Two additional open-round matches will take place soon. Those are Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty and TJP vs. Alex Shelley.

The opening round and semifinal round matches were taped earlier this month (** full spoilers are available here **). The final round match will happen at MLW’s next TV tapings on Saturday, November 6, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Additionally, IWA/MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday will defend his title against King Muertes. And Holidead will go one on one against Nicole Savory.

Next month, a massive eight-man tag team match will take place at War Chamber. It’ll be the MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, EJ Nduka and another partner (still to be determined) against CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon, Mads Krügger and Josef Samael). That match will take place at next month’s TV tapings mentioned above.