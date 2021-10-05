Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Championship Tournament kicked off today with John Skyler etching his name as the first challenger to enter the finals after defeating Zicky Dice.

Skyler earned his spot after Dice and the referee argued over Dice grabbing a handful of Skyler’s tights during a rollup. What the referee didn’t see was Skyler used the same exact formula as Dice, thus granting him the pinfall victory.

Skyler will meet five other finalists at the concluding ceremony to crown the inaugural champion on Saturday, October 23, live at Countdown To Glory at 9:30 PM ET.

As reported before, the inaugural Digital Media champion will be obligated to defend the title on all of Impact’s broadcast and social media platforms.

The single-elimination tourney for this week continues tomorrow with Hernandez battling Crazzy Steve. This event will resume next Tuesday and Wednesday with two more added matches. Those participants will be revealed soon. Stay tuned.